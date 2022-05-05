When checking out at the grocery store, people are surprised to see the total listed on their receipt. Many factors are causing most price tags at the market to be higher than before. Gas prices skyrocketing, production issues, and the recent bird flu outbreak all play a part in the inflation we are seeing.
“I have had to plan ahead meals and look for recipes that use less ingredients and less meat, which is the biggest cost. I’ve started only making the main dish for meals — no more sides or dessert,” said a Williston mother of two, Ashley Greedon while shopping at Albertson’s.
Having multiple mouths to feed in the home has not been easy and has called for creative measures to get by.
“I’ve been using things like pasta with meals, because it can really stretch a meal a little further and it’s cheap.” she said.
While the price jumps may be more apparent on a family’s grocery bill, single people are noticing a difference too.
“I’m single and already pretty frugal, but between gas prices and grocery prices rising, I’ve had to be even more frugal.” said Pat Hagen, while shopping at Walt’s Market.
People are travelling out of town to buy in bulk at places like Sam’s Club and Costco, choosing store brands over name brands, making smaller meals and skipping snacks, and cutting down on restaurant meals.
“We’ve seen quite a jump in prices, some of the biggest jumps I’ve seen since I took this place over,” owner of Walt's Market Shanna Zast said.
Zast explains that production on many things has been slow, which has made getting products onto shelves more difficult. As production of plastics, paper, and glass has slowed down, prices have risen, adding to the overall cost of goods.
The recent Avian influenza outbreak caused Zast’s ordering price for eggs and chicken to rise, but she notes that with chickens being able to reproduce so quickly, she is already seeing those prices return to normal.
Zast also says high gas prices are also playing a key role in rising grocery prices. The cost of fuel to transport items from production to stores is reflected in price tags on store shelves. Zast sources locally from North Dakota businesses whenever possible. This has helped keep some items from rising in cost, she said.
“I don’t get as good of deals as places like Wal-Mart, so I pay more, which hits customers’ pocketbooks harder, and that leads them to go shop at the big box stores instead,” she said.
Zast knows many people who have chalked it up to “how things are right now,” and she is grateful to those who have continued to support local businesses. She hopes grocery prices will start going down soon. Zast added she has tried to keep costs for consumers as low as possible, but still has had to increase prices to account for higher ordering cost, as well as to keep the lights on and keep employees paid.
“If I can get a good deal on something, I try to run it as a special, because I know it’s tough,” Zast said. She is planning some specials on meat soon, noting that this is where a lot of price jumps have been seen.
"We have seen an increase in volume in people in for food assistance," said Captain Joseph Irvine with the Salvation Army.
Irvine said that due to stores' increasing cost of ordering and supply chain issues in general, donations to the food assistance programs have been affected.
For those struggling to keep food on the table, the Salvation Army of Williston provides a food pantry and assistance programs, available to the public weekdays between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 15 Main Street.