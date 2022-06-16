Great Plains food bank coming to Williston

Great Plains Food Bank will be in Williston soon.

The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Williston from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 22 at the Williston High School parking lot, south side, located at 4200 St. W.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Anyone in need of food assistance from any community is welcome to attend!
  • There will be a short intake form that must be filled out at the beginning of event.
  • If you are not fully vaccinated please wear a mask while interacting with volunteers.
  • Please remain in your vehicle at all times, you will also be asked complete a short intake form onsite, then drive through the distribution line.
  • We welcome those who cannot attend to designate someone to pick up for them.

For questions email info@greatplainsfoodbank.org.



