The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation announced they are accepting applications for the 2022 Grayson Mill Energy STEM Education Fellowships teacher grants program.
“Grayson Mill Energy is excited to support the region’s educators by investing in their continuing education,” said Whitney Stephenson, Senior Landman. “This Fellowship program will pay dividends to students who are engaged and inspired to learn about STEM.”
Grayson Mill Energy’s STEM Education Fellowship (administered by the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation) provides educators, possessing a broad vision of what it means to teach and learn, the resources needed to pursue self-designed professional learning experiences. The STEM Education Fellowship may be utilized for virtually any STEM-related professional development, including extant courses or self-designed study, so long as the outcome benefits STEM education in the region and results in enhanced learning environments for educators, their students, and their school communities.
“We are pleased to begin a relationship with Grayson Mill Energy through their leadership of this program,” commented Ward Koeser, Board President of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. “We have seen how beneficial investments directly in the professional development of teachers can be to curb educator burnout, inspire new ways of teaching, and enhance opportunities for students.”
Local educators will be selected through an application process to participate in the 2022 Fellowship program. Applications are now being accepted through February 15, 2022. Program details, an application, and deadline information are available at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.