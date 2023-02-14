"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown!" opens on the Entertainment Inc! stage Thursday night, and the Peanuts gang is ready to have Williston bursting with laughter.
The six-person cast, under the direction of B. Michael Quale, have been hard at work rehearsing music, choreography and witty delivery for this family-friendly musical.
"We just had this idea that in the middle of winter in North Dakota, we wanted something upbeat," Quale said of the board's decision to produce the show.
He mentioned that unlike some of the theater's other offerings, this show is great for all ages... as long as they can stay seated and attentive throughout the show's runtime.
For those looking for a sweet night out this Valentine's Day week, there is a special scene sure to put love in the air for the audience.
"We want to bring people out of their homes for something fun in the theater," Quale said.
The cast came together easily for Quale; he said that he could see those selected in their roles during the audition process.
"The Peanuts characters are so iconic and everyone who is on the planet has grown up knowing who they are," Quale said.
This isn't Inc!'s first time putting Snoopy and the gang on stage either, and Quale is no stranger to the show. He was involved during Entertainment Inc!'s 50th anniversary production of "Charlie Brown," and is now excited to be directing the show for the 70th anniversary.
It isn't all laughs, according to Quale, with the characters having moments of genuine emotion even though they're all adults playing children.
"They're really children with adult personalities," Quale said.
And he should know, because not only is Quale directing the musical, but he is also cast as Schroeder onstage.
Alongside Quale are: Gio Johnson - Charlie Brown; Bryn Bothe - Sally; Renae Evenson - Lucy; Roger Holdeman - Linus; and Jessie Groleau - Snoopy.
The show will run Feb. 16 - 20, with 7 p.m. showings each day except on Sunday, which has a 2 p.m. showing. Tickets can be purchased at www.entinc.org/Tickets or by calling the box office at 701-577-3179.