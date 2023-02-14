Charlie Brown Inc!
Maddie Davis | Williston Herald

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown!" opens on the Entertainment Inc! stage Thursday night, and the Peanuts gang is ready to have Williston bursting with laughter. 

The six-person cast, under the direction of B. Michael Quale, have been hard at work rehearsing music, choreography and witty delivery for this family-friendly musical. 

Gio - Charlie Brown

Gio Johnson is Charlie Brown in the family-friendly Entertainment Inc! offering 


