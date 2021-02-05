Upper Missouri Relay for Life kicked off its 2021 season with a lap around the Raymond Family Community Center, braving frigid temperatures to "kick cancer to the curb."
Relay for Life members met in the Raymond Center parking lot on Thursday, Feb 4, bells and lanterns in hand, to walk the ceremonial first lap of the season. The event was in conjunction with World Cancer Day and the National American Cancer Society Kick Off Virtual Event.
Relay committee member and Event Lead Warren Sundet said the group is getting prepared for their upcoming annual event on July 30, with a goal of $150,000 in mind. Sundet said 20 to 25 teams participate each year in Relay, raising money with the help of sponsorships from individuals or businesses.
Sundet said that Relay recently received the year's first corporate sponsorship, in the form of a donation from Crescent Point Energy in Williston. Those sponsorships, he said, are vital to making each year's Relay for Life event successful in providing funding for cancer research.
Each year the organization focuses on a specific type of cancer, and this year's emphasis will be on colon cancer. When the teams have their regular meetings, education on the cancer will be shared, giving the teams extra background in their fundraising efforts.
"There will meetings every other month for the teams up until July," Sundet explained to the Williston Herald. "The teams come together and we talk about fundraising, all the different aspects of their team activities; but again with that focus on that main event on July 30."
Sundet added that the event's schedule hadn't been finalized yet, but that anyone interested in taking part could find more information on the group's Facebook page and website, at www.facebook.com/uppermissourirelayforlife and www.uppermissourirelay.org.Individuals wishing to donate to Relay for Life can do so via their website, or by visiting www.givingheartsday.org on Feb 11.
Giving Hearts Day is the longest-running giving day in the country, helping charities raise more than $70 million since 2008. The day is a 24-hour event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, providing a platform for charities to meet donors, and for donors to find the charity or organization that inspires them to give.
Nearly 500 charities across the state participate in the event, including Relay for Life and many other organizations in Williston, including Upper Missouri Ministries and the Salvation Army.
"This year it's going to be more important than ever before," said Nick Johnson, Executive Director at UMM. "With the pandemic, we had a reduction in numbers that we could allow to attend last year, so we're hoping to get to a normal capacity this year. We know lots of folks have had financial challenges, so we're going to use the whole $75,000 that we raise to help pay for partial or full scholarships to help more kids attend."
Many nonprofits have felt the squeeze due to COVID, making events like Giving Hearts Day vital to their organization's operations.
"With it being a leaner year in many respects, it's really nice to have that extra boost right after Christmas to ensure that we can keep our programs going and that we can still be helping people," explained Capt. Rachel Irvine of the Salvation Army.
"Most of the non-profits in North Dakota are generally not government or state funded," Johnson added. "Most of us are grassroots places, and we really depend on those dollars each and every year. So it's a great way for people in North Dakota to make an impact in their local communities and actually see it."
Charities in the area have typically done very well on Giving Hearts Day, with many receiving matching dollars for any donations made.
"It's amazing to watch the generosity of this area." Irvine said. "People love to give and love help, and it's really a beautiful thing and we appreciate being a part of it."
Visit www.givingheartsday.org for a list of participating charities and to find out how to donate.