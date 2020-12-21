Christmas activities are winding down this week, but there's still a few chances to get in on some Christmas Spirit and have your heart -and belly- filled with Holiday Cheer.
Drive Thru Community Meal
The American Legion, with support from local organizations DAV Chapter 9, VFW, CVMA, Williston VA CBOC, Williston Community Builders, Upper Missouri Valley Fair, Shepherd’s Table, 10 Minute Bail Bond, New Hope Young Adults, Williston CVB, Walmart and J Dubs Bar and Grill are hosting the community drive-through holiday meal on Wednesday, Dec 23 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
Organization volunteers will be serving ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll and a cookie. The meal is free and open to the public, with 1,250 dinners being served for pick-up. Meals will be served from the Agri-Sports Complex, with patrons entering from the main entrance.
Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive
Spring Lake Park will be open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. the remainder of December, with only three Activity Nights left on the calendar, but two of those nights are coming up this weekend!
Saturday, Dec 26: Elf on the Shelf Night
Santa's little helpers are taking over the park for an Elf party, playing Hide-and-Seek with the visitors that drive through the park. The CVB's life-sized Elf will be hiding in the park as always, but 15 smaller elves will be peeking out from various places around Spring Lake. Visitors can play "I Spy" as they try to spot the elves causing havoc around the park. Wrapped in Christmas lights, hidden in a display or climbing trees, the elves are waiting to say goodbye to their human friends before their big send-off back to the North Pole.
Sunday, Dec 27: Techno Luminary Night
Sunday is the park's final luminary night, and it's going to be a party! Spring Lake's more than 800 luminaries will change from their normal static light to a dancing disco array of bright lights and colors. Every corner of the park will be lighting up to the music, with the Light Drive's selfie stations also getting in on the techno beat. At the gate, visitors will get glow sticks and other fun favors so they can get in on the action from the safety of their vehicles.
Visitors will be given a goodie bag featuring activities and treats and exclusive deals and coupons for various businesses around Williston, and as a bonus the Williston Community Builders donated gift cards to assorted businesses, which will be randomly dropped into bags.
The Holiday Lights Drive runs each night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. until Dec. 31. Visit www.facebook.com/HolidayLightsDrive to find out what activities are happening the rest of the month.