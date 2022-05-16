Genesis has opened the doors at its new location, becoming the second business to begin operating in Williston Square.
Genesis broke ground in October of 2021, fulfilling what owner Lenny Johnson called "a dream ten years in the making." Now, the next step of that dream has come true with Genesis opening its doors to the public at their new location on May 16. The new 5,500 square foot store joins restaurant Slim Chickens as the first businesses in Williston Square. Genesis opened Monday morning, and it didn't take long for customers to start coming to check out the new shop.
"It's a relief to finally get to show the customers what we've been working on," Johnson told the Williston Herald.
The new shop has more space, Johnson said, allowing for more products and a wider selection for its customers, as well as expanded hours.
"We've really refreshed our look." Johnson added.
Johnson said he is grateful to the City of Williston, the Economic Development Office and Director Shawn Wenko for assisting in his efforts to set up shop in Williston Square.
"I was real excited when they were interested in trying to find ways to help the local guy that's been supporting the community find a home here." He said. "Shawn (Wenko) and everyone at the City put a lot of time and effort in trying to make sure that local businesses that have been here, working hard, were at least considered. That was really important to me."
Genesis is planning to hold an official grand opening on June 2. The grand opening was rescheduled due to the previous week's rain storms. The store's customers didn't need a grand opening to start shopping, however, with several of Genesis' regulars coming in within the first hour of opening. That support, along with the backing of his staff is what Johnson said has helped make this dream possible.
"It's awesome to see our community supporting our local businesses," he said. "It's amazing to see how many of your followers, your friends, the people that support you come in right away because they're just excited. We're just grateful for our community and our customers, and I am extremely grateful for our staff. Without them I couldn't have done it."