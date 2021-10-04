Garden Photo Contest winner announced By Mitch Melberg editor@willistonherald.com Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Garden Photo Contest Winner Robin Deschamp Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald Robin Deschamp’s winning garden, featuring gnomes and fairies. Robin Deschamp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robin Deschamp was chosen as the Williston Herald's Garden Photo Contest winner with her Gnomes and Fairy-inspired garden. The contest was sponsored by Country Floral, Walmart, Handy Andy's and Northwest Rural Water District. Deschamp walked away with a Grow Garden Plaque from Country Floral, a plant and planter from Walmart and Halloween decorations and small pots from Handy Andy's. Congratulations, Robin! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Police investigating threat at WHS Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Oil prices rising on tight supply Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit