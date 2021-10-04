Robin Deschamp was chosen as the Williston Herald's Garden Photo Contest winner with her Gnomes and Fairy-inspired garden. 

The contest was sponsored by Country Floral, Walmart, Handy Andy's and Northwest Rural Water District. 

Deschamp walked away with a Grow Garden Plaque from Country Floral, a plant and planter from Walmart and Halloween decorations and small pots from Handy Andy's. 

Congratulations, Robin! 

Load comments