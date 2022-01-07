Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mondak Animal Rescue has some paw-dorable pets looking for their furr-ever homes!

Mondak Animal Rescue is located inside the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center and provides a temporary safe place for animals as they await adoption. The Shelter has many dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available.

Here are some of their featured furry friends! Stop by at 6207 First Avenue West across from Spring Lake Park to find out how to adopt, or call (701) 577-7387

Visit mondakanimalrescue.org/available to see other the animals available for adoption.

Tags

Load comments