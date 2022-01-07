Goomba Goomba is an 8-month-old male schnauzer that was brought in from Wolf Point, MT in December. Goomba is super shy and a little nervous at first, but very loving and sweet once he warms up to you. Goomba is nuetered and up-to-date on all vaccinations.
Bear, aka Hank Bear is a 3-year-old male shepherd mix that arrived in December. Bear is beleived to be a mix of shepherd, rottweiler and lab. He likes to break his leash to chase deer and cattle, so Bear might do best as an in-town dog. He would thrive best as an only dog, or in a home with a less dominant dog. Bear is neutered, microchipped and kennel/house trained.
Will Will is a young labrador retreiver who transfered from the Minot pound on Jan 1. Will is very energetic and playful and loves bully sticks. Will enjoys traveling in a kennel in a vehicle, and will be available for adoption once he is neutered and receives his rabies vaccine.
Kaz This distinguished gentleman is Kaz, a 10-year-old male domestic shorthair. Kaz is litterbox trained and loves anyone and everything. Kaz gets along well with other cats, dogs and children. Kaz is a diabetic and insulin dependent ans requires 4 units in and morning and 4 in the evening. Kaz is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations.
Sue Sue is a pretty female who has been a guest at Mondak Animal Rescue since October. Sue is super friendly and loves attention, but does not play well with other kitties. Sue is litterbox trained and up-to-date on all vaccinations.
Zander Zander is an 8-month-old male domestic medium hair who has been visiting Mondak since October. Zander was found living outside on a farm and is shy and quiet, but very friendly once he gets to know you. Zander loves attention and gets along well with other cats. He is litterbox trained and up-to-date on all shots.
Mondak Animal Rescue has some paw-dorable pets looking for their furr-ever homes!
Mondak Animal Rescue is located inside the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center and provides a temporary safe place for animals as they await adoption. The Shelter has many dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available.
Here are some of their featured furry friends! Stop by at 6207 First Avenue West across from Spring Lake Park to find out how to adopt, or call (701) 577-7387