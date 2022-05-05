An event to raise funds for those struggling with mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction is being held by the Katelynn’s Voice Foundation on Saturday, May 14th at the Williston Fairgrounds.
After the tragic passing of Katelynn Berry, Carla Couture and her sister, Katelynn’s aunts- came up with the idea of creating an organization to help others struggling with mental illness and addiction.
“We wanted to do something positive in her memory and just have all these ideas.” said Couture.
A short-term goal of the Foundation is to help pay for therapy services for those seeking help at Connect Us Therapy.
Long-term, Couture would like to see the Foundation raise enough money to open a dual-diagnostic mental health and recovery center in Williams County. Couture said she has been in discussion with county commissioners and Sanford Health to start the process of making this goal a reality.
In September, the Foundation is looking to bring a three-day suicide awareness and prevention event to Williston, which will be free to the public.
Three separate scholarships of $2,000 each have been set up in Katelynn’s name for seniors struggling with mental health and addiction and looking to attend college. The scholarships are for residents of North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota and were created by the Foundation, Katelynn’s mother- Carmell Mattison, and Katelynn’s father- Hank Berry.
On May 14, doors will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. and regional experts and organizations will have booths with information on where to seek help for mental illness and addiction.
At 5:30 p.m., a taco and fajita bar will be served and free-will donations will be accepted. The American Legion donated to provide the food, and all are encouraged to attend, seek information, and enjoy the meal regardless of financial situation.
Speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m., to include Katelynn’s mother, local business man Tate Cymbaluk, and regional mental health and addiction recovery experts.
The keynote speaker for the event is John Moe, who is travelling from St. Paul, Minnesota. Moe is an award-winning podcaster and author on the topic of mental illness.
A live silent auction will follow the speakers, and all money raised will go toward forwarding the mission of Katelynn’s Voice Foundation.
Items for the auction have been donated from local businesses and individuals and include handmade items, gift cards, and even some brand new, big-ticket items. Auction item donations will be accepted up until the doors open on May 14th. Contact the Katelynn’s Voice Foundation Facebook page to arrange drop-off.