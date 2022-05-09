Shakespeare said “All the world’s a stage,” but the stage in Williston is dedicated to the man who has worked tirelessly to foster the love of theater in the community.
To continue Shakespeare’s quote, “All the men and women are merely players, They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.” In his time with Entertainment Inc!, B. Michael Quale has certainly played his fair share of parts, both on and offstage. This year marks Inc!’s 40th anniversary, and the organization’s Board of Directors wanted to mark the occasion by honoring Quale and his contributions to local theater.
On May 7, it was announced at Inc!’s celebration dinner that the stage in the Old Armory will now be known as the B. Michael Quale Stage.
Quale teamed up with Jack Dyville in Inc!’s infancy, and the pair produced dozens of dramas, comedies and musicals for Entertainment Inc!, created the summer theater group for kids, Youth Education Onstage, and helped bring the Miss North Dakota Pageant to Williston. Board Vice President Susan LaBar said for all he has done for Williston and theater, it was time to give “B. Mike,” as he is affectionately known, the recognition he deserves, and often shies away from.
“Mike has been the one that has kept the organization going throughout the years, so we wanted to do something special for him to show how much he is appreciated,” she said.
Quale’s first involvement with Inc! was in the 80s when the fledgeling organization put on a production of Brigadoon. Since then, Quale has directed over 100 shows, most recently with this year’s season ending musical, Chicago. Quale said he has been lucky to make a living of his favorite hobby.
“I haven’t traveled around the world very much, I’m a North Dakota boy and I’m content to be here,” Quale said. “But I’ve been a lot of places between Brigadoon and Chicago.”
LaBar said Inc! worked with the Old Armory board to secure a plaque that will be made to immortalize the Old Armory’s stage. LaBar said hardly a person has been part of an Inc! or YES production and not been impacted by Quale.
“He has been in the organization almost since the beginning, and has done not only directing, but he’s done backstage work, he’s been on the board; he’s had his hands in every part of the organization and has kept it going through the decades,” LaBar said. “Keeping community theater and the arts alive in the community has always been very important to him.”
“The community here is amazing,” Quale said. “What we’ve been able to do here is amazing, and I think a lot of people realize the importance of the arts here.”