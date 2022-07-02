Lady Liberty is a symbol of freedom and justice to many. While the statue may stand on Ellis island in New York Harbor, she stands also in the hearts and memories of many, but most particularly those who traveled across the open waters to our shores, or those who simply remember them.
Rich Vestal is among those who become very emotional when speaking of what Lady Liberty means to him. Vestal, as many may have already noticed, has his own Lady Liberty statue in his yard. The property he purchased for his family when he came to Williston had an old tree that was dying. He hired artist Jason Stoner to replicate a beautiful carving of Lady Liberty from it.
On the back side of his Lady Liberty a Bald Eagle, carved into the cavity of the statue. Vestal has a personal experience and understanding of what Lady Liberty’s symbol of freedom and justice really means, and what it has given to him and his family down through the generations.
Vestal’s grandparents emigrated from Bribir Yugoslovia through Ellis Island into the United States. Vestal said when his grandparents arrived they had a note from a relative in Great Falls, Montana that directed them to make their way to the train depot and get a train ticket to Great Falls. When they arrived in Great Falls, his relatives were waiting to welcome them home to America.
After his grandfather had saved up enough money, he filed a claim for a homestead on a barren piece of sagebrush land about 11 miles north and east of Winifred, Montana.
“I don’t know what they saw in that place.” Vestal said with a wry grin on his face. “They just wanted to homestead land, and that was the thing to do back then. And they had to prove their land in those days. It was a rough, tough life. They couldn’t stop.”
Vestal’s grandparents each got 160, broke it up and farmed it. The original homestead was filed in 1917, and it is still in the family. Vestal went back and bought back old original homestead 10 years ago.
Vestal’s mother was one of 17 children raised in a little, tiny household on the homestead. The older ones delivered the younger ones and took care of the younger ones. Vestal said his mothers very first trip to town was when she was 6 years old. She never knew or met anybody out on the farmstead other than a few neighbors who might have been close by. Everybody was pretty much a stranger otherwise.
Vestal’s mother and her brothers and sisters only learned the English language when they went to school, because the teacher was an English-speaking teacher.
Vestal’s mother was one of 17 children, five boys and 12 girls.
“I have 86 first cousins,” he said. “Four of the boys never married.”
Being one of the oldest cousins, Vestal was always recruited to go work out at the ranch family’s homestead and work for his uncles.
“My grandfather passed away in 1946, so I never knew him, but my grandmother was always out there,” he said. “On the family homestead is where I learned to work, from the time I was probably 5 or 6 years old. I was out there every summer.”
He recalls having a few of what he called “bad” experiences with his uncles.
“At the age of 8 and 9 years old, they treated us like adults and they didn’t mind kicking our (butt) if we didn’t do something right for them,” he said. “We were doing everything in the field by the age of 9. I got my (butt) kicked pretty good one time over something that was pretty stupid. If it wouldn’t have been an 11-mile walk to town, I would have been gone. I was about 10 or 11 when I realized that I was never going to make any money working for relatives on the family ranch or farm. I was tired of being broke all the time when I was always working my butt off.”
Vestal and his Father are also veterans. His Father died when he was in high school after returning from World War II, where he was shot by a sniper in the jungle of the Philippines. The sniper was aiming for his head, but ended up blowing the bill of his cap off. This knocked him off his deuce and half truck after which he was run over by a howitzer cannon. That broke his leg. Shortly after that, he caught malaria. The war began to wind down and Vestal’s Father came home. Not long after, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
“My father was never really well,” Vestal said. “He couldn’t work and spent a lot of time in a VA hospital so us kids all had to work when we were little.”
Vestal’s service days started by being shipped to Vietnam. When Vietnam was starting to slow down, they sent his troop to Germany.
“When I got out of the service, I took a European discharge and I went to Yugoslavia to work in the little town my grandparents were from. I saw the house and all the buildings were still standing and my grandmother’s cousin was still alive and living there so I stopped and they cooked us a meal,” Vestal said.
Vestal’s story has come full circle with the visit to Yugoslavia where his grandparents were from, and his subsequent return to America. The Lady Liberty in his front yard reminds him of his roots, both in Yugoslavia and in America.