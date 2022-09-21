The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is providing a free car seat safety check in Williston as part of National Child Passenger Safety week on Saturday.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will be providing instructions on how to install and use car seats correctly and help to determine if children are in the right seat for their age, height, and weight.
"National Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to make sure your child is safe in the correct car seat or booster seat," certified child passenger safety technician Gabi Wigness said. "No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to their child's safety.
Wigness encourages parents and anyone else who transports children in their vehicle to take advantage of the event so they can be sure their child is secured correctly and in the right seat at every stage of life.
According to a press release by Upper Missouri District Health Unit, nationally, on average, two children under 13 were killed every day while riding in a vehicle in 2020. An estimated 278 were injured while riding in a vehicle that same year.
The checkup event will be at the Raymond Family Community Center parking lot on the corner of 11th Street West and Ninth Avenue West of Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
More information about the event can be obtained by calling 701-774-6400.