Angela Cleverly getting her car seat checked for her unborn baby boy

 Sara Spaulding | Williston Herald

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is providing a free car seat safety check in Williston as part of National Child Passenger Safety week on Saturday.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be providing instructions on how to install and use car seats correctly and help to determine if children are in the right seat for their age, height, and weight. 



