Right of way acquisition to four-lane U.S. 85 near Watford City is expected to begin sometime this year, according to a media release from Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Association Director Cal Klewin.
The rights of way should be in hand sometime this summer, Klewin said in the release, after which the North Dakota Department of Transportation would begin relocating any utilities that need to be moved. Earth could start moving for the project as soon as 2023.
North Dakota is hiring a consultant for the stretch of Highway 85 between Highway 200 and the Long X bridge, due to the complexity of the project. Requests for proposals were to have been sent out for that in December.
North Dakota has unsuccessfully sought federal funding to four-lane U.S. 85 on multiple occasions. The highway has at times led the state in traffic fatalities, particularly during the height of the boom.
The 2021 Legislature again included a $50 million loan authorization to four-lane a 10.3 mile stretch of the highway from Watford City south to the new Long X bridge. That funding,is still contingent on receiving federal matching funds for the project, similar to a 2019 pledge the legislature authorized in the same amount.
Four-landing the highway from 200 to the recently completed Long X Bridge would be the second phase of a multi-phase plan to four-lane the highway from Watford City to Belfield.
The first phase was completely replacing the Long X Bridge, which has been completed. The bridge reopened to traffic last summer with four 12-foot driving lanes, as well as a wildlife crossing under the bridge. That portion of the project cost $37.4 million.
The project won a regional Operations Excellence award from America’s Transportation Awards in 2021.
Sen. Dale Patton nominated the project for the award.
“Building this four-lane bridge when accompanied by the corresponding four-lane of Highway 85 is a life changing as well as a lifesaving event for those that live and work in western North Dakota,” he said in the nomination letter.
It’s been estimated that the overall 62-mile project to four-lane Highway 85 will cost $479 million in all.
Klewin has collected stats on overweight vehicles by highway, and they show that two-lane U.S. 85 is hosting overweight traffic comparable to some of the state’s most heavily traveled four-lane highways. At times, it is even hosting more such traffic.
In 2021, there were 35,131 overweight permits for Highway 85. That compares to 38,400 for I-94, 25,606 for I-29, 13,477 for U.S. 52, 10,237 for U.S. 83, and 42,659 for U.S. 2. All of those highways are four lane.
The stretch of U.S. 85 with the most overweight permits is from just north of Junction 85 and 200 to the Montana state line, which is just south of the junction of 85 with U.S. Highway 2.
About 4,500 vehicles travel daily over the most traveled stretch of Highway 85, according to the latest figures from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.