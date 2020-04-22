WILLISTON, N.D. – Former student-athlete and assistant basketball coach for the Tetons, Jayden Olson returns to Williston State College as its new Athletic Director for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
While at WSC, Olson played for then men’s basketball head coach, Terry Olson, before graduating with an Associate in Science degree in 2000.
Olson continued his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education at Dickinson State University and then pursued a masters in Kinesiology from the University of North Dakota.
During that time, Olson returned WSC to assist his former coach as an assistant basketball coach for the Tetons from 2003 to 2005.
“I have worked in college athletics for the past 18 years, with 17 of those being involved in successful college basketball programs,” explained Olson. “As the son of a coach and two educators, I became passionate for helping young men and women become better people and the competitive side made me want to win at an elite level, while operating with the highest level of integrity.”
After six years dedicated to North Dakota State University, Olson is officially reuniting with the Teton community on May 1.
“Jayden Olson has deep Teton roots and has maintained connections with fellow players, coaches, and community members,” emphasized Dr. John Miller, WSC President. “I believe Jayden Olson is the right person at the right time for Teton Athletics. He understands Teton traditions and will work to develop an athletic program that truly embraces Williston and all the communities in Northeastern Montana and Northwest North Dakota.”
“Jayden unapologetically believes in the Tetons and his commitment to WSC will be evident as he works with faculty, staff, students, and stakeholders to support and improve our athletic programs.”
When asked what it was like to return to WSC, Olson explained that WSC means a lot to him personally.
“WSC is where I started my college career as a student-athlete, my professional career in the classroom and coaching, and I’m elated to now start my administrative career here as well,” said Olson.
“As the world continues to change, the one constant you want to surround yourself with is great people, and one thing that continues to make Williston and WSC special is the people!” continued Olson. “I can’t wait to move my family and embrace the Williston community and WSC! We look forward to joining the strong tradition of success that is associated with WSC and Teton Athletics and doing our part to keep moving WSC Athletics in a positive direction!”
Olson will be joined by his wife, Katie, and their two children, Kennedi and Kamdyn.
For more information on Jayden Olson and Teton Athletics, please contact Dr. John Miller, WSC President, at 701.774.4231 or john.s.miller@willistonstate.edu.