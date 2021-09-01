Time has come for the pigskins to begin flying and there's plenty of teams to cheer for around this part of the state.
From prep, to college to pro there seems to be a game for you to view just about every night of the week.
Across the state in Fargo folks are getting excited as the mighty Bison are preparing to host the University of Albany on Saturday (September 4) at the Fargodome.
Quincy Patterson, a transfer from Virginia Tech has been penciled in as the starting quarterback for the Bison.
Coach Matt Entz, in his third season as head coach, after five seasons as defensive coordinator at NDSU gave the nod to Patterson for the run game.
We should note Randy Hedberg, a native of Parshall serves as the associate head coach and works with Bison quarterbacks.
After time at St. Cloud State in Minnesota and a stint at Minot State in Minot Hedberg has been with NDSU since 2014.
Hedberg has developed a number of signal callers who have advanced to the pro level, much like himself, with the likes of Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and Trey Lance.
Will be fun to see if the Bison can climb back on top once again with Patterson at the helm.
FIGHTING HAWKS
Football play opens on the road for the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
UND will be at Pocatello, Idaho to take on Idaho State on Saturday.
This will be the eighth season for head coach Bubba Schweigert, who guided his team to a spring season of 5-2.
Fans are no doubt looking for the fourth game of the season when UND plays host to NDSU on Oct. 2 at the Alerus Center,
By then you will have a clearer picture on the 2021 season.
GO VIKINGS
Where exactly will Mike Zimmer see his team go this season?
That question remains to be answered.
One thing is certain the Minnesota Vikings did shore up the defense and if the offense can come around it should be fun for players and fans alike.
However, after going 0-3 in the pre-season the Vikings now embark on a 17- game regular season as they open at noon on Sept. 12 at Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Having spent a good part of my life in Cincy, and being a long-time fan of the Reds, my loyalty remains purple in Minnesota.
The Vikings get a bye in Week 7, as this season calls for 18 weeks.
Next up is a trip to Arizona before home for three straight beginning with Seattle on Sept. 16.
Then Cleveland and Detroit will come calling to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
We say bring on the games, and hope that COVID-19 stays out of the picture.
With COVID-19, hurricanes and the drought we all need something to use as a diversion.
PREP SEASON
With a victory already recorded over Belcourt the Williston High School football team is 1-0, while facing a challenge this weekend tangling with state power Bismarck Century.
The Coyotes are among Class AA 11-man teams throughout the state of North Dakota.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out over the course of the season.
The state high school league also lists Class A 11-man teams, Class B 11-man, along with 9-man and 6-man football being contested this fall.
That makes for a lot of grid action over a short period of time.
We should note Alexander has shifted from 6-man to 9-man play this fall.
BEDDING SALE
We want to send out a quick reminder about the upcoming Bedding Sale set for Tuesday and Wednesday (September 7-8) over at the cafeteria on the campus of CHI Hospital in Williston.
This annual event is hosted by the CHI St. Alexius Hospital Auxiliary and serves as a fundraiser to purchase items for patient needs at CHI.
The sale will run in the cafeteria area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first day, with hours open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second day of the sale.
Here's your chance for some bargains while at the same time you are helping a great cause.
END TO MEDORA
Hey folks, we want to remind you there is still time to take in the fun in Medora.
You have until September 11 for the final performance of the 2021 season of the famed Medora Musical.
Medora is but a short jaunt from Williston and for folks from the surrounding area.
This will give you all a chance to check out some of the new happenings if you haven't made the trek this summer.
You should also know the Hot Air Balloon Rally is planned for September 11-12, weather permitting.
WESTIN MUSIC FEST
We want to remind you the Town Square Patio will be offering some great programs you can check out this weekend.
On Saturday (September 4) Watford City native Jessie Veeder will be featured.
Come Sunday (September 5) the Wade Westin Music Fest will take place.
This music event brings to life the memory of Wade, a young man who left us way too early.
Wade, a native of Zahl, was a member of the entertainment in Medora before becoming the marketing director.
In that role he worked hard to promote the good works of Medora.
This event keeps his good works alive for years to come.
KYLE NORRIS RIDE
Dr. Kyle Norris, who is the Associate Professor of Music at Williston State College, has a good heart.
Once again he is taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge, in an effort to raise funds to fight kids' cancer.
He notes the reason he does this is because cancer is the "biggest killer of children."
More than 15,700 children are diagnosed every year, with 38 children losing their lives every week, according to Norris.
He added, "kids should be living life, not fighting for it."
YOU CAN HELP
Thus he is helping to raise funds to support Children's Cancer Research.
His goal is to cover 1,250 miles on his bicycle and in doing so he is hoping to raise a goal of $2,500.
As of the last posting he had donations of $1,024.63.
So you can see he has a way to go and help from you is needed.
We can also tell you Cooks on Main was housing one of his donation boxes if that makes it easier for you.
To learn more and to donate you can click on https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/KyleNorris.
We encourage you to become involved in the most worthy challenge.
We send out a Scope Salute to Norris for taking on the challenge once again.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.