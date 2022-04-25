Food Safety for Power Outages

With power outages still affecting many in the area, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit is encouraging people to be mindful of food safety.
When the power goes out, many might wonder how long they can leave their food in fridges and freezers before having to toss it out. Some might even be hesitant to do so, as they may not be able to replace those items right away. But keeping food in the fridge can have major consequences.
“Foodborne illness is really a serious thing,” explained Daphne Clark, UMDHU Public Information Officer. “It can cause serious illness, hospitalizations or death, especially in those vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, children, older people and people who are immunocompromised. It can be really hard on them.”
The UMDHU and CDC give the following recommendations for food safety during an outage:
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to:
•4 hours in a refrigerator.
•48 hours in a full freezer; 24 hours in a half-full freezer.
If the power has been out for 4 hours, and a cooler and ice are available, put refrigerated perishable foods in the cooler. To keep them at 40°F or below, add ice or a cold source like frozen gel packs.
You can also put snow in ziplock bags and put in your refrigerator, however it is not advised to keep food outside as a form of refrigeration.
“It’s hard to tell what temperature it’s at then,” Clark said. “There’s the air temperature, was the sun shining on it, there’s just a lot of variables. It’s better kept if you can put in in a cooler or in the refrigerator with ice on it.”
Never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.
Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator (meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and leftovers) after 4 hours without power or a cold source like dry ice. Throw out any food with an unusual odor, color, or texture.
Check temperatures of food kept in coolers or your refrigerator with an added cold source. Throw out food above 40°
If you have an appliance thermometer in your freezer, check to see if it is still at 40 °F or below.
You can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40 °F or below.
For those experiencing stress from long-term outages, Clark said to try and have something hot to eat or drink as often as possible, not just to keep warm, but to help your mental well-being.
“If they can find a way to heat up and have a hot beverage, that psychologically can be a booster if you’re in a cold house and stuck there for awhile,” she explained.
More information can be found at www.umdhu.org