Christmas is the time for giving, and one local oil company went above and beyond to help out the Salvation Army's food bank this holiday season.
Justin Tillman, Business Development Manager for Apex Well Servicing, was chatting with VP Matt Fleck about ways the company could give back to the community. Tillman said he hadn't seen much in the ways of food drives in the area, and decided to put out a challenge to Apex's rig crews to see who could donate the most canned goods. Over the span of two weeks, the eight rig crews gathered as much as they could, bringing in more than 1,700 cans of food for the Salvation Army.
"It's an amazing feeling," Tillman said of his crew's efforts. "It really tells you a lot about our employees. We just wanted to try and do something good for our community."
Tillman said Bobby Reay and Danny Womack of Apex SR 16 were the shining stars of the competition, helping secure the win for their team, who all received a special prize. Tillman said he hopes to make the food drive an annual tradition for Apex, and would like to see the challenge extended to other businesses within the community. He added that he'd like to see some friendly competition between local companies to see who can raise the most donations.
"We really just want to try and spark others to donate and give back as well," Tillman said.
Tillman and Fleck loaded a pickup bed full of goods and took them to the Williston Salvation Army, where they were surprised at the size of the donation. Captain Rachel Irvine said the donation was a major boost for the food bank, which sees a lot more need during the holiday months.
"These donations allow us to make our dollars stretch farther so we can do more and help more people and continue to help people farther into the future." Irvine explained. "We are really grateful."