Lutefisk! The very word brings up emotions almost as strong as its smell, and First Lutheran Church in Williston is once again serving up a ton of the fragrant fish at their annual Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner this weekend.
No matter what camp you belong to, those who love lutefisk or those who hate it, you can’t deny the longstanding tradition that is the First Lutheran dinner. Now in it’s 87th year, the annual supper brings die-hard lutefisk lovers from around the region, serving up hundreds of pounds of not only fish, but meatballs, potatoes, lefse and more. Lutefisk Dinner Chairman David Brevik said it takes around 80 volunteers each year to help put the dinner together, preparing a literal ton of food for the over 2,000 people the church serves. This year, Brevik said, the church is preparing around 1800 pounds of lutefisk, 730 pounds of meatballs and 900 pounds of potatoes.
The doors are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at First Lutheran, with deliveries available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brevik said on average the church feeds between 2,000 and 2,500 people, many of whom use the dinner as a way to catch up with their neighbors after a cold winter.
“It’s just one of those Scandinavian traditions,” Brevik told the Williston Herald. “People around here enjoy the fish and the camaraderie and the fellowship. There’s a lot of visiting that goes on, and they get to see their neighbors. Everybody gets together and enjoys each other’s company and gets to see what their neighbor has been doing and enjoy a little food and fellowship.”
Tickets are available at the door and are $20 for adults and high school students, $8 for Jr. High and grade school, and free for pre-school. Call 701-572-6363 for delivery and take. First Lutheran Church is located at 916 Main street.