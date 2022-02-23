First Lutheran Church's annual Lutefisk and Meatball Supper is returning for the 88th year, bringing back a time-honored tradition that has only been missed twice since 1933.
Only twice, in 1945 and 2021 has First Lutheran skipped the meal, not canceling it, but rather "omitting" it, as it was described in a 1946 article. This year, the feast is back and bigger than ever, with volunteers working throughout the week to prepare over 1,500 pounds of lutefisk, 750 pounds of meatballs and 1,000 pounds of potatoes. The doors are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at First Lutheran, with deliveries available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On average, the church feeds over 2,000 people each year, many of whom look forward to the dinner as a way to catch up with their neighbors after a cold winter.
The dinner is making a change from family style to buffet style due to COVID-19 precautions, setting up in the Church's remodeled Fellowship Hall. Proceeds from the dinner go towards various charities throughout the area, helping support local youth camps and other organizations. The dinner is the longest standing dinner in Williston, taking the lead after Faith United Methodist discontinued their annual corned beef and cabbage feed.
"We just felt it was important to bring it back for the community," said church member and longtime volunteer Bob Eynon. "We know it's an event people look forward to and come from many miles to attend. It's just a time of fellowship and we know people like it, and as long as we can still go through that much lutefisk, we'll keep it going."
Tickets are available at the door and are $20 for adults and high school students, $10 for Jr. High and grade school, and free for pre-school. Call 701-572-6363 for delivery and take out. First Lutheran Church is located at 916 Main street.