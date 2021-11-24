Entertainment Inc!’s 40th season is in full swing, taking audiences back to the Golden Age of radio for its holiday offering, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”
The show opens at Williston’s Old Armory December 2 and runs through Dec 6, with showings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is sponsored by Handy Andy’s Greenhouse & Nursery. The play takes place during WWII, right before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Audiences experience the family dynamic of those involved while they navigate through trying times.
“It’s a challenge of their faith in a period of dark uncertainty,” Director JC LaBar said. “It’s really about hope.”
LaBar said as the family awaits news from the outside about the war and the family members involved, he said it somewhat resonates with present day and the isolation and uncertainty that has come from the COVID pandemic.
“I think people will connect with it a little more than they would have a couple years ago,” he said.
LaBar added that the family’s faith is a cornerstone of the story, and that the show is about the true spirit of Christmas. The show boasts a large cast of newcomers and Inc! veterans, and will be the debut performance in the Armory’s newly-renovated auditorium.