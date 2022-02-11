The Williston Community Builders’ Festival of Trees was its most successful ever, allowing the organization to donate not only to the outdoor pool project, but to some local families and organizations as well.
The Community Builders met at New Hope on Feb 10 to present their beneficiaries with the donations. The donations came from the proceeds of the wreath and silent auction and the sale of the Williston Community Builders tree.
“We take the proceeds from the silent auction items and wreaths and those we give back to a non-profit or families that have recently gone through some tragedy or maybe just need a little extra help.” Community Builders Treasurer Amanda Colebank said. “We decided to use the money and give it to three different families.”
The Builders gave $4,000 each to Bailey Mann, Heidi Koivisto and the family of Stephanie Lee. The Builders also gave $6,595 to the Family Crisis Shelter, who were the non-profit beneficiaries of the silent auction.
“They do amazing things in the community, so always try to help them out whenever we can.” Colebank said.
PUR International and the Finn’s Army Campaign received $15,500, which was half of the auction price for the tree sponsored by Onecor. Colebank said the Builders had spoken with Onecor and chose to donate half of the tree’s sold amount back to Finn’s Army.