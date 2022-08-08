Feminist First Fridays, meetings for progressive-minded individuals, are a part of the North Dakota Women’s Network and has groups that meet all across the state. They held their first meeting in Williston last week.
The first meeting was held at Daily Addiction Coffeehouse, led by Kristie Wolff, the executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Network. The community lead for Williston will be Kayla Solem.
“There is an autonomy in each group,” Wolff told the Williston Herald. “It is critical to build a sense of community, to work on progressive issues, to work towards equality. With each group being different, depending on the community, each will have their own activities that they do. The focus, however, is to uphold the goal of improving the lives of women in North Dakota and to do that with advocacy, education, and activism.”
Wolff tries to make one meeting in each community hosting Feminist First Friday events throughout the year and helps to connect the different gatherings in order to bring more education and advocacy.
Ross Keys presented at the first meeting to discuss how to write to congressional officials and letters to the editors in order to raise awareness to the variety of issues the group stands against.
Contrary to the name, men can join in on the meetings, too. This was one of the first questions Wolff received at Williston’s inaugural meeting and she explained this is often a question when groups pop up in new communities. There were several men present at Williston’s first meeting.
“We are a very diverse group, open for all people and individuals from all communities.” Wolff explained.
You can join this progressive-minded group that meets on the first Friday of every month.