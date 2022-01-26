Farm Credit Services Williston Branch Manager David Hokanson, center, presents Mon-Dak Gymnastics with a donation for new equipment. From left: Kassidy Williams, Emily Wingerter, David Hokanson, Laurali Sime and Karoline Wingerter
The Mon-Dak Gymnastics Support Group will be able to make some much needed updates to their facility, thanks to a grant from Farm Credit Services.
Mondak Gymnastics was the recipient of Farm Credit Services’ Pat-NOW Community Fund grant, which was established to assist in the implementation and development of projects in local communities and rural areas in Western North Dakota. The organization received $10,000 from Farm Credit Services, which will go towards installing a new heating, electrical and HVAC system in Mon-Dak’s facility.
“Farm Credit is proud to provide grant funds to the Mon-Dak Gymnastics Support Group to replace old heating units from the 1970s with new, more reliable units,” said David Hokanson, Branch Manager with Farm Credit Services in Williston. “The project will positively impact the Mon-Dak gymnastic members, their families as well as those in neighboring communities who may use the facility.”
The former units were not reliable and would often fail to heat the building, causing scheduled activities to be canceled. Mon-Dak Gymnastics Secretary Karoline Wingerter said were they not able to replace the units, she feared the facility would have to shut down completely due to the heating issues. The grant, she said, came at the perfect time.
“We’re so appreciative that (Farm Credit Services) is so involved in the community with organization such as the Western Stars,” she said.
Wingerter said updates and renovations are ongoing at the facility, but that the major objective for Mon-Dak Gymnastics is to expand the facilities size.
“Our ultimate goal is to put an addition on the building,” she said. “Right now it doesn’t meet requirements to have competitions there, because the flooring is not big enough. So that’s our main goal. That would be awesome.”
Western Stars Gymnastics and the Mon-Dak Gymnastics Support Group are looking to host a “Cartwheel-A-Thon” event in March, as well as a Spring Expo in May.