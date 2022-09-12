Fall Clean Williston
The City of Williston’s fall Clean Williston event is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, October 1, and this change will be announced on City of Williston social media and www.cityofwilliston.com.



