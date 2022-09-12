The City of Williston’s fall Clean Williston event is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, October 1, and this change will be announced on City of Williston social media and www.cityofwilliston.com.
This year’s fall event is making one notable change, moving locations from Davidson Park to the Williston Public Works facility.
“Clean Williston is a community event to help clean our city and a great way to show your pride for Williston.” Said Kenny Bergstrom, Director of Williston Public Works.
Clean Williston and is held biannually in the spring and fall and continues a more than 20-year tradition of beautifying Williston.
“It’s fall clean up time again! The citizens of Williston have supported this event very well in the past, and I hope they do so again this year,” commented Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “We had some tough weather earlier this year for this event, but I believe we can really get out there and clean up Williston this fall.”
Individuals and groups interested in participating in this year’s fall Clean Williston event can register online for one of 40 zones. Register online at http://bit.ly/CleanWilliston.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:00 a.m. at Williston Public Works located at 1121 5th Street East in the South lot on the day of the event. Individuals who do not register for a zone in advance are welcome and will be assigned to a zone! Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt (limited quantities and sizing available) and a light breakfast. Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.
Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone for pickup or individuals can bring their bags to Public Works for disposal. Participants are also asked to return their safety vests, gloves, and any unused garbage bags either to Public Works, or to leave these items with their full garbage bags.
In addition to collected trash, the following will also be accepted at Public Works:
Wood – Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. This service is free.
Metal – One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. This service is free. Items that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to either recycling facility.
Tires – Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.
The City of Williston Recycle Center trailer will also be onsite and will accept the following free of charge:
Cardboard – Please break down boxes.
Tin and aluminum cans – Loose cans are preferred vs bagged.
White paper – Loose is preferred vs bagged. This paper will NOT be shredded.
The North Dakota Recycling Secure Shred truck will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for public shred. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.