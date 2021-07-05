The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a total of $845 million in Airport Improvement Program grants across the country, including $2.3 million in grants to seven airports in North Dakota.
Of those funds, Williston Basin International Airport received $510,840 towards updating XWA's airport master plan.
"An up-to-date airport master plan is critical to ensure orderly long-term development," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "Our current airport master plan was completed in 2016, which more or less provided the blueprint for design and construction of XWA. Now that XWA is operational, it is important to update this plan to reflect any changes which occurred throughout construction as well as identifying our region's long term goals for development of this critical piece of infrastructure."
Dudas added that the City of Williston has partnered with Burns & McDonnell and SEH Consulting to create a financially feasible master plan based on existing and future airport activity levels. Dudas said this plan will include capital, equipment and maintenance projects over the next 20 years. He added that the over $500,000 amount is just an initial amount, with more grant funding coming to assist with the project.
"We're excited the FAA has initially granted us $510,840," Dudas said. "The actual FAA grant award will be approximately $710,000 to initiate this study which is anticipated to take two years to complete. It will involve significant community and regional involvement to ensure stakeholders are able to have a say in what happens at XWA in the future. With the latest federal Airport Rescue Grant program, this grant will cover 100 percent of the costs associated with the first year of this scope of work, rather than the typical 90/10 split between the FAA and the City of Williston."
FAA Deputy Administrator Brad Mims said each year approximately $3.35 billion is allotted for Airport Improvement grants for projects that will mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility, and expand capacity at airports across the United States.