Hundreds of fisherman descended on Lewis and Clark State Park to try and catch the big one, and help show support for their local community.
The Epping Rural Fire Department hosted their 3rd annual Ice Fishing Tournament last weekend, with 100 two-person teams signing up for a chance to catch some award-winning fish. The tournament is Epping Rural Fire’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing in thousands of dollars for the surrounding community, not just from fees from the tournament, but from donations from sponsors, businesses, organizations and individuals. Epping Rural Fire uses those funds for various projects, but each dollar goes back into helping the community in some way.
“We’re here to serve the people,” Chairman Josh Santanen “Every single dollar that we raise, as far as tournaments or raffles or anything like that, 100 percent of that goes back to the community. It’s not for any benefit for the fire department, it’s for the community.”
Money from the tournament has been used to assist families who have lost their homes due to fire, to donate to local fundraisers, and to support community organizations like Ray’s Little Hoopsters. Santanen said countless hours of planning go into planning and hosting the tournament, which Epping Rural Fire does with the assistance of Lewis and Clark State Park and North Dakota Game and Fish. Santanen said the annual competition is a well-run tournament, with checkpoints to ensure fair and honest fishing is in place for all competitors.
“The competitors also know the payouts for winning are solid and the weigh-in process is such that only fish caught during the tournament hours are getting weighed,” He added. “Some of the things the tournament does to build this confidence is to have patrols out the entire night from the end of the rules meeting until weigh-in begins Saturday.”
Santanen said the tournament has usually sells out, and typically has a waitlist of those hoping to take part. Along with the $10,000 grand prize, Santanen said neary $15,000 in door prizes and raffle items, including high-end fishing equipment, ice house and augers, were picked up by lucky participants. Door prizes and raffle items were donated locally, showing how the community supports the tournament in return.
“It’s a really, really great event for the community,” Santanen said. “You get to see 250 people come together to support one cause. Giving back to this community is something that I’ve held true to my heart and so has our families. We’ve all had loved ones that have suffered from something somewhere, somehow. We’re not here to take your money, we here to give it back to people that need it.”
Visit eppingrfd.org/2022-ice-fishing-tourney for more information and results from this year’s tournament.