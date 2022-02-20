Entertainment Inc! is wrapping up their 40th season with a long sought after fan-favorite.
Inc! announced that the highly anticipated musical Chicago will be the fourth and final production of the season, directed by B. Michael Quale. Set during the roaring 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival murderesses, nightclub star Velma and chorus girl Roxie. With the help of slick lawyer Billy Flynn, Velma’s story becomes a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, setting her up for a splashy showbiz comeback.
Two nights of auditions are set for the musical on Monday, Feb 21 and Tuesday, Feb 22 in the lower level of the Old Armory. The show is looking for a variety of actors, singers and dancers to fill out the extensive cast. Quale says the production is welcoming participants of all experience, both on and off stage.
“We are always looking for anyone no matter their stage experience,” he said. “Everyone is encouraged to audition. Perhaps a Star will be Born!”
Chicago is celebrating its 25th Anniversary on Broadway, and won six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. In 2002, the film adaptation became one of the most popular Broadway shows to transfer to the screen, winning six Academy Awards including Best Picture. This is the first time Entertainment Inc! will be performing the show.
Williston’s Old Armory is located at 320 1st Ave East, Williston. For more information on becoming part of Entertainment Inc!, visit www.entertainmentinc.org.