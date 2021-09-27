Williston's hometown theater is celebrating 40 years being on stage, kicking off the season with a show the director promises will put the "fun" in "dysfunction."
Entertainment Inc! veteran and co-founder Jack Dyville is back in town, taking over the reins for Inc's opening production, the Tony award-winning Broadway show, “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike.” The play tells the story of Vanya and Sonia, adopted siblings trying to live a peaceful life in Pennsylvania, when movie star sister Masha returns unannounced with her new 20-something “friend,” Spike.
“It’s one of the biggest comedies to play on Broadway in the last 10 years I'd say,” Dyville told the Williston Herald. “It’s dryer humor, but very, very witty and funny. It's based on Anton Chekhov, but you don't need to know a lick of Chekhov to enjoy it."
Auditions were held in August, with a mix of new faces and seasoned veterans making up the show's six-person cast. Longtime Inc! members David Richter and Liz Seven take on the roles of Vanya and Sonia, with fresh faces Karen Shaide and Noah Hubbard as Masha and Spike. Melissa Drakeford and Victoria Guetzkow round out the cast as Cassandra and Nina. The six have been rehearsing for a little over a month, and Dyville says they are almost ready for the show's debut.
"They're just getting off-book now, and things are really coming together," Dyville said. "They're so good, and so funny. Some of them I am shocked this is their first time on stage."
Dyville noted that Inc! is seeking volunteers if anyone is interested in assisting backstage or with set construction. Stop by the Old Armory at 320 1st Ave East or call 701-577-3179 for more information.
The show opens on Oct 7 and runs through Oct 11. One notable change for this season of Entertainment Inc! is the showtimes, which are now 7 p.m. nightly and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are currently on sale for Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike as well as the entire season. Visit www.entertainmentinc.org/Tickets to reserve tickets, or they may be purchased at the box office 45 minutes prior to the show.