Entertainment Inc.! announced it's line-up for their 2022-2023 season at their annual meeting last week. 

Theater lovers can look forward to enjoying adult community theater productions of Clue, The Christmas Cafe, Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, and One Strange Night. 



