Last week’s storm had the area’s Emergency Services working overtime to keep residents safe. With another storm on the way, residents are being warned about the dangers of venturing out.
An Emergency Operations Center was established on April 12 in response to last week’s severe weather and remained active until Friday, April 15. A multi-organization effort by the Williston Fire Department, Police Department and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management kept the Operations Center staffed during the blizzard. During this time, the Williston Fire Department responded to 17 EMS incidents, 15 motor vehicle incidents, 13 fire incidents, 2 service calls, 1 building collapse, and 1 emergent transfer to Minot.
Additionally, the Williston Police Department had 96 calls for stranded and stuck vehicles, as well seven car accidents and one vehicle fire.
“Unpredictable weather conditions and late winter storms remind us how little control we have over Mother Nature,” Said David Peterson, Williston Chief of Police. “It is so important that we do not underestimate these seasonal hazards. Stay home whenever travel advisories are issued and if you must travel during these times, dress appropriately for the weather, carry a cell phone and emergency kit if possible, and remove ice and snow from your windshield and car before driving. Sticking to main roads and avoiding infrequently traveled roads can also help avoid becoming stuck during a storm.”
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported 17 instances of rescuing stranded motorists along the state’s interstates and highways, highlighting the importance of heeding caution and staying off the roads during extreme weather events. The area’s first responders are urging caution during this week’s upcoming storm, which could bring an additional six inches or more of snow to the region.
“Winter forecasts and road conditions can quickly change and catch even the most experienced driver off guard,” Williston Fire Chief MAtt Clark told the Williston Herald. “It is important to plan and evaluate weather conditions before attempting travel. When conditions do escalate as they did last week, it’s important to remain home, with travel restricted to emergencies only. If motorists do become stranded, remain inside the vehicle, turn on the hazard lights, and call for assistance as soon as possible. Emergency response may be delayed due to weather conditions, but understand that help is on the way.”
Stay up-to-date on the latest storm conditions and emergency information by following the National Weather Service, City of Williston, Williston Police/Fire Departments and the Williston Herald on Facebook.