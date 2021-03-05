It’s off to Penn State University for the Big Ten wrestling championships this weekend for the University of Minnesota.
The No. 11 ranked Golden Gophers are under the guidance of former Sidney, Montana standout Brandon Eggum.
We can tell you complete coverage of the event will be telecast on the Big Ten Network (BTN).
Eggum was named head coach of the Gophers on Jan. 26, 2017.
However, he is in his 20th season on the U of M mat staff.
He served five years as the assistant head coach before assuming the head position.
In working his way to the top position Eggum actually began as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
Becoming the head man came following a stellar career on the mat in a Minnesota singlet, where he became a four-time letter winner from 1997-2000.
Along the way he also was named as a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
In 2000 he earned his BS in Applied Economics.
It appears he has put that degree to good use.
When not coaching the Gophers he is teaching and speaking around the country, while hosting summer mat camps at U of M.
We recall the time period when Eggum was being recruited to attend and compete for the Gophers.
We send out a Scope Salute to another young man from this area who has worked his way into a Division I leadership role.
OLYMPIC TRAINING
Having to wait an additional year for the Olympics to take place in Tokyo hasn’t slowed down Katie Ledecky.
On Wednesday she went out and in her first broadcasted race since last March, touching the wall 21.37 seconds ahead of the field in the 1,500 meter freestyle event.
That was a super way to open the four-day Pro Series meet in San Antonio, Texas.
As long as the Olympics are able to run this time out you can count on Ledecky to top the field in the majority of the distance events.
She owns the 10 fastest times in the 1,500, while posting 15:42.92 for the win.
Ledecky, who has numerous ties to this area, will turn her attention to training for the upcoming event.
We’ll make every effort to keep you up to date on her success.
LEGENDS SOUGHT
You might recall with the new Williston High School football surface being tabbed Legends Field, the plan was to yearly recognize some top individuals who wore the Orange and Black.
Names of potential Legends are being sought by the Williston Coyote Foundation, the group that is overseeing the process.
The way we understand it is an individual must have at least 10 qualifying nomination letters to be considered.
You should also know there is a requirement of being 10 years past playing or coaching status.
The legendary H.L. Pedersen got things rolling with his induction last fall.
Reportedly up to five individuals will be selected each year to join H.L.
We learned the second class to enter the Hall includes the late Dean Hermes, who was a standout athlete and later a head football coach.
Also going in this year include Garvin Stevens and Tod Hopgood.
Y
OU ENTER NAMES
Should you have names for future consideration, and why they deserve to be considered, you can share with Codi Schmitz Austreim, who serves as executive director for the Coyote Foundation.
We know a couple names representing the sport of rodeo will be former Coyotes Wade Sundby and Phil Haugen, who should be considered for the Legends Hall of Fame, established for former Williston Coyote athletes.
Former basketball standout Phil Jackson has to be a no-brainer for future induction.
Down the road coaches to join Hermes include the likes of Clint Chamberlin and Tom Christen.
Chamberlin is one of, if not the best, coaches for cross country and distance races as his athletes proved that in competition.
Christen was always consistent in the sport of wrestling, and we will never forget that state championship during our first year in Williston.
I believe it was the 1984-85 team that flexed their muscles and came home from Minot with the win.
LOTS TO CONSIDER
There’s no doubt a number of matmen, who escape my memory at this time.
Individual runners include Corey Ihmels and Rob Heen, two of the best to ever lace up running shoes.
Hey, going back many years the name of Dave Tri should be checked out as he played college basketball at Gonzaga long before the Zags were a household name.
On the girls front coach Pat Hatlestad was at the top of his game, while Kristi Anseth proved to be an all-around athlete and student in the classroom.
And the list goes on.
We don’t envy the selection committee having to narrow the field.
It will take time, but as the list grows this will serve as a history book for years to come.
RODEO NOMINATIONS
While we have you thinking about the Hall of Fame we turn your attention to the North Dakota Rodeo Hall of Fame.
We can tell you nominations have now been submitted for selection with the names of Phil Haugen and Wade Sundby of Williston being listed in the Modern-Era category.
James “Mac” Uhlman of Mackenzie County is nominated in the Pre-1940s Ranching division.
You can learn more by clicking on http://www.northdakotacowboyhalloffame.com.
Trustees of the N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame will vote on the nominees by mail-in ballots.
The results will be announced later with the induction ceremony to be held June 18-19 at Tjaden Terrace in Medora.
FISHING HALL OPEN
Another Hall of Fame of interest is the state Fishing Hall of Fame that is based in Garrison.
Nominations for this are being sought until May 1.
One name that we believe should be considered is our good friend Dan Bundy, who we lost earlier in his battle with Covid-19.
If there was ever a fisherman, that was Bundy.
From the time we met him nearly 40 years ago, we can tell you fish was a topic that fit into the conversation.
He penned a fishing column for the Herald for a very long time and his passion was fishing, even serving as a guide.
If you agree, get in touch with the Hall and submit his name.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.