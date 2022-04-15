Easter Events Around the Area

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Looking to venture out and take part in some Easter fun? Here are some the of the events happening around the Williston area. These events may be subject to change.

Saturday, April 16th

2nd Annual Hop Into Spring Craft & Vendor Show

Photos with the Easter bunny- $10

Raymond Family Community Center

10:00am-4:00pm

Easter with New Hope

Three service options

Photo booth and virtual egg hunt with prizes

New Hope Here- 721 26th St W

5:00pm

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Free breakfast and photos with the Easter Bunny

Reynolds Market-Sidney

8:30am-11:30am CST

Easter Saturday Free Drive-Through Meal

Faith United Methodist Church

219 1st Ave W

5:00pm-6:45pm

Sunday, April 17th

Easter at Freedom

Freedom Church ND

4315 9th Ave W, Suite 417

9:00am, 11:00am, 1:00pm

Easter Breakfast and Worship

Lamb of God Lutheran Church

Bakken Center, Suite 300

9:00am

Easter Breakfast at the Moose

Moose Lodge #239

101 2nd St W

9:00am-1:00pm

Easter with New Hope Tioga

New Hope- Tioga

510 6th St NE

10:30am

Easter Buffet and Bike Giveaway

Dakota Farms Williston

7:00am-2:00pm

Easter with CrossPoint

CrossPoint Church- Watford City

304 2nd Ave NE

9:00am

Easter at The Pursuit Church

Stanley Elementary School

9:00am

Easter Brunch at Senor Egg

8:00am-3:00pm

Monday, April 18th

Easter Egg Hunt for Ages 0-5

Sidney/Richland County Library

11:00am-1:00pm

Tuesday, April 19th

Easter Egg Hunt and Picnic Potluck

Davidson Park- Williston

1:00pm

Saturday, April 23rd

Power’s Lake Community Easter Egg Hunt

Lake Park

10:00am



Tags

Load comments