Economic Development Week kicked off in Williston with an open house at Williston’s office and a full slate of events planned for the week.
Executive Director Shawn Wenko said the week is intended to promote the profession of economic development and help people understand more about what the Economic Development Office does in the region. Wenko and staff were on hand to chat with visitors about what projects the office is involved in and to celebrate some of their successes from the past year.
“I think a lot of people hear about us when we’re announcing businesses or announcing projects that we’re working on, but they don’t get to see what the inner workings are,” Wenko said. “It’s really an invitation to come talk, to come get an understanding of what the office does.”
One of the major successes Wenko’s office has seen has been the activity at Williston Square. Slim Chickens opened their doors last month, and this week’s Economic Development Summit saw the grand opening of clothing retailer Genesis, as well as the groundbreakings for Sanford Health and Pizza Ranch.
“It’s really great to see this thing finally start to go vertical,” he said.
Wenko said the City’s post-COVID rebound has been very good, but there are still factors affecting development in Williston, including supply chain issues, labor costs and workforce shortage.
“I think if you look at the overall numbers, things are looking good and we’re going to bounce back pretty good,” he added.