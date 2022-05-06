Economic Development Week kicks off on May 9, with a full slate of activities and exciting announcements for the City of Williston.
The week-long event creates awareness about the programs and services Economic Development utilizes to attract and grow businesses, create and retain jobs and improve the quality of life in the Williston trade region. The Williston Economic Development office is hosting their open house on Tuesday, May 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 4th Street East. The open house will feature refreshments, giveaways and a live remote with 660 KEYZ News Radio. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko will be on-hand, answering questions regarding economic development in the Williston trade region.
On Thursday, May 12, the Old Armory will be hosting the Williston Economic Development Summit from 8 a.m. to noon. Headlining the summit will be Denver motivational speaker Kenyon Salo, beginning at 8:15 am.
At 9:20 am, Commissioner Steve Kemp will share insight about the widespread impacts industrial developments are anticipated to have and how the County is assisting with building a foundation for success.
At 10 am, clothing retailer Genesis will be holding their grand opening as the second business in Williston Square.
Katie Ralston Howe with the North Dakota Commerce Workforce Division hosts Find the Good Life 2.0 at 10:10 am, discussing the Find the Good Life initiative, which will include a system for generating leads and connecting them with communities and job opportunities. North Dakota is the first state to take this approach to talent attraction.
At 11 am, Trevor Woods, Vantis Executive Director, will give a presentation on how UAS is an emerging technology in North Dakota and will be a huge part of the state's future. The presentation will include the history of the Vantis, statewide UAS network, the current UAS presence in Williston and the future impact of UAS in North Dakota.
The Summit wraps up at the Armory with the State of the City address at noon. Mayor Howard Klug will speak on the progress over the last year, including the major developments happening at Williston square. After the address, Williston Square will play host to two more events for the day, the groundbreakings for Sanford Health and Pizza Ranch. The day wraps up with Business After Hours, hosted at Busted Knuckle Brewery in Williston.
TheThe State of the City will also be live streamed to the City of Williston Facebook page, Williston Herald Facebook page and broadcast live on the radio. See a complete schedule of events at events.willistondevelopment.com/WillistonEconomicDevelopmentSummit2022#/agenda.