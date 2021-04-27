The Economic Development has announced the schedule of events for the 2021 Williston Economic Development Summit, taking place May 6 and 7.
The Summit will include panel discussions on housing, Unmanned Aerial Services and health care, capping off with the Williston Economic Development and Small Business Development Center Awards Banquet on May 7.
The following is schedule for the Summit, provided by Williston Economic Development.
• 8-8:15 a.m., Continental Breakfast
• 8:15-8:30 a.m., Welcome/Overview of Economic Development in Williston
Shawn Wenko, Executive Director, City of Williston Economic Development
• 8:30-9:15 a.m., Exciting Developments at Williston Square
Moderator Shawn Wenko, Executive Director, City of Williston Economic Development
Speakers:
David Juma, City Engineer, City of Williston Public Works and Engineering
Lenny Johnson, Owner- Genesis Clothing
Tim Marco, President- Cardon Global
• 9:15-9:30 a.m. Statewide Update from North Dakota Department of Commerce via Zoom
James Leiman, Commissioner, North Dakota Department of Commerce
• 9:30-10:15 a.m., Overview of Economic Development in Northwestern North Dakota
Moderator Shawn Wenko
Speakers:
Daniel Stenberg, Economic Development Coordinator, McKenzie County
Dennis Lindahl, Tioga Economic Development Director
Everette Enno, Executive Director, Tri County Regional Development Council
Kaycee Lindsey, Community Development Director, Divide County
Keith Olson, Regional Director, North Dakota Small Business Development Center
• 10:15-11:00 a.m., North Dakota Department of Commerce Overview
Moderator Maria Effertz Hanson, Economic/Community Development Lead, North Dakota Department of Commerce
Speakers:
Cortnee Jensen, Aerospace/UAS Development Manager, North Dakota Department of Commerce
Katie Ralston, Workforce Development Director, North Dakota Department of Commerce
Josh Teigen, Economic Development and Finance Director, North Dakota Department of Commerce
• 11 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Break
• 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Home Construction Trends in Williston Trade Region
Moderator Mark Schneider, City of Williston Director of Development Services
Speakers:
Heather Kitzman, Realtor, NexttHome Fredricksen Real Estate
Mike Dolbec, Home Builder, Windsong Custom Homes
Nick Lippert, Architect, JLG Architects
Matt Lierz, Contractor, FCI Constructors, Inc.
• 12-1:30 p.m. Lunch/2021 State of the City Address
Featuring:
David Tuan, City Administrator, City of Williston Administration
Howard Klug, Mayor, City of Williston
• 1:30-1:45 p.m., Break
• 1:45-2:30 p.m., UAS in Western North Dakota
Moderator Cortnee Jensen, Aerospace/UAS Development Manager, North Dakota Department of Commerce
James Cieplak, Program Manager, Vantis
Kenley Nebeker, Executive Director, TrainND Northwest
Nick Flom, Executive Director, Northern Plains UAS Test Site
• 2:30-2:45 p.m. XWA Update
Anthony Dudas, Airport Director, Williston Basin International Airport
• 2:45-3:30 p.m. Oil and Gas Emerging Technology
Moderator Kenley Nebeker, Executive Director, TrainND Northwest
Speakers:
Brandon Sheets, Project Manager, AIC ENERGY CORP/SAFuels XAIC Energy Corp
Ian Vestal, Landman, Empire Oil Company
Wyatt Black, President of Northern Division, Creedence Energy Services
• 3:30-3:45 p.m. Break
• 3:45-4:30 p.m. Current and Future Development of Downtown Williston
Moderator Rachel Laqua, Principal Planner, City of Williston Planning and Zoning
Speakers:
Angela Skogen, Owner, Cooks on Main
Caitlin Pallai, Communications Strategist, City of Williston Administration
John Geyerman, Vice President, Williston Downtowners Association Board of Directors
Kari Hauge, Owner, Exhale Yoga and Wellness
• 4:30-5 p.m., District 1 Legislative Update
Moderator Ken Callahan, President, Western Region Economic Development
Speakers:
Brad Bekkedahl, District 1 Senator, North Dakota State Legislature
David Richter, District 1 Representative, North Dakota State Legislature
Pat Hatlestad, District 1 Representative, North Dakota State Legislature
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
Live entertainment, appetizers, giveaways and networking