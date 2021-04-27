The Economic Development has announced the schedule of events for the 2021 Williston Economic Development Summit, taking place May 6 and 7.

The Summit will include panel discussions on housing, Unmanned Aerial Services and health care, capping off with the Williston Economic Development and Small Business Development Center Awards Banquet on May 7.

The following is schedule for the Summit, provided by Williston Economic Development.

• 8-8:15 a.m., Continental Breakfast

• 8:15-8:30 a.m., Welcome/Overview of Economic Development in Williston

Shawn Wenko, Executive Director, City of Williston Economic Development

• 8:30-9:15 a.m., Exciting Developments at Williston Square

Moderator Shawn Wenko, Executive Director, City of Williston Economic Development

Speakers:

David Juma, City Engineer, City of Williston Public Works and Engineering

Lenny Johnson, Owner- Genesis Clothing

Tim Marco, President- Cardon Global

• 9:15-9:30 a.m. Statewide Update from North Dakota Department of Commerce via Zoom

James Leiman, Commissioner, North Dakota Department of Commerce

• 9:30-10:15 a.m., Overview of Economic Development in Northwestern North Dakota

Moderator Shawn Wenko 

Speakers:

Daniel Stenberg, Economic Development Coordinator, McKenzie County

Dennis Lindahl, Tioga Economic Development Director

Everette Enno, Executive Director, Tri County Regional Development Council

Kaycee Lindsey, Community Development Director, Divide County

Keith Olson, Regional Director, North Dakota Small Business Development Center

• 10:15-11:00 a.m., North Dakota Department of Commerce Overview

Moderator Maria Effertz Hanson, Economic/Community Development Lead, North Dakota Department of Commerce

Speakers:

Cortnee Jensen, Aerospace/UAS Development Manager, North Dakota Department of Commerce

Katie Ralston, Workforce Development Director, North Dakota Department of Commerce

Josh Teigen, Economic Development and Finance Director, North Dakota Department of Commerce

• 11 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Break

• 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Home Construction Trends in Williston Trade Region

Moderator Mark Schneider, City of Williston Director of Development Services

Speakers:

Heather Kitzman, Realtor, NexttHome Fredricksen Real Estate

Mike Dolbec, Home Builder, Windsong Custom Homes

Nick Lippert, Architect, JLG Architects

Matt Lierz, Contractor, FCI Constructors, Inc.

• 12-1:30 p.m. Lunch/2021 State of the City Address

Featuring:

David Tuan, City Administrator, City of Williston Administration

Howard Klug, Mayor, City of Williston

• 1:30-1:45 p.m., Break

• 1:45-2:30 p.m., UAS in Western North Dakota

Moderator Cortnee Jensen, Aerospace/UAS Development Manager, North Dakota Department of Commerce

James Cieplak, Program Manager, Vantis

Kenley Nebeker, Executive Director, TrainND Northwest

Nick Flom, Executive Director, Northern Plains UAS Test Site

• 2:30-2:45 p.m. XWA Update

Anthony Dudas, Airport Director, Williston Basin International Airport

• 2:45-3:30 p.m. Oil and Gas Emerging Technology

Moderator Kenley Nebeker, Executive Director, TrainND Northwest

Speakers:

Brandon Sheets, Project Manager, AIC ENERGY CORP/SAFuels XAIC Energy Corp

Ian Vestal, Landman, Empire Oil Company

Wyatt Black, President of Northern Division, Creedence Energy Services

• 3:30-3:45 p.m. Break

• 3:45-4:30 p.m. Current and Future Development of Downtown Williston

Moderator Rachel Laqua, Principal Planner, City of Williston Planning and Zoning

Speakers:

Angela Skogen, Owner, Cooks on Main

Caitlin Pallai, Communications Strategist, City of Williston Administration

John Geyerman, Vice President, Williston Downtowners Association Board of Directors

Kari Hauge, Owner, Exhale Yoga and Wellness

• 4:30-5 p.m., District 1 Legislative Update

Moderator Ken Callahan, President, Western Region Economic Development

Speakers:

Brad Bekkedahl, District 1 Senator, North Dakota State Legislature

David Richter, District 1 Representative, North Dakota State Legislature

Pat Hatlestad, District 1 Representative, North Dakota State Legislature

• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Live entertainment, appetizers, giveaways and networking

