Williston Economic Development is wrapping up 2021 on a positive note, with more than $1 million dollars given to area projects from the STAR Fund.
Economic Development released its annual STAR Fund report, which shows just over $1.75 million was allocated to projects this past year. The ventures included both startups and expansions in a variety of industries.
“This past year was encouraging as we saw diversified projects coming into the community. This was a significant shift from what we have seen previously,” said Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko. “Some of those projects included unmanned aerial systems, cryptocurrency and a gas to liquids plant.”
The Williston STAR Fund is funded by the City’s one cent sales tax (the sales tax is scheduled to sunset in 2030.) Up to twenty-five percent of the sales tax collections helps fund job creation projects. The STAR Fund is administered by a seven-member board. The Williston City Commission approves all projects except those falling under the Mini Match program, which are approved by Williston City Administrator David Tuan.
The most widely used STAR Fund program in 2021 was the FLEX Pace. Nearly $1 million was allocated to FLEX Pace projects this past year.
“The Flex PACE is the number one program that we utilize from the STAR Fund,” said Wenko. “The reason we really like the program is, one, it’s partnered with the Bank of North Dakota, and they match us roughly two dollars to every one dollar we put in, and two, the proprietor’s lead lender likes it because it helps mitigate some of the risk.”
While the STAR Fund allocated $976,000 to FLEX Pace projects in 2021, the Bank of North Dakota contributed just over $2 million. The private investment was approximately $24 million. Some of the industries supported by the STAR Fund included retail, child care, health care, restaurants, energy and agriculture.
Other achievements in 2021 included developments at Williston Square. The 800-acre site is located at the former Sloulin Field International Airport. This past year featured a lot of infrastructure projects and two ground breakings.
“The big focus at Williston Square was infrastructure, making sure the utilities (roads, water and sewer) were getting in there first. During Phase 1 we announced Sanford Health was building a regional clinic, Genesis and Slim Chickens broke ground on new buildings and the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center moved into the former airport terminal,” said Wenko. “I look forward to 2022 and Phase 2 of the development which will see projects starting along 42nd Street (behind WalMart).”
Other highlights from 2021 included releasing Season Four of the Williston Works Podcast and Season One of the Midwest Future Forum. Wenko hosted and moderated both programs. The Creative Treatment of Bismarck handled the videography.
“The podcasts have been widely successful. They won an award from the Mid America Economic Development Council (in 2020),” said Wenko. “It’s an advertising medium that reaches potential business owners, developers and investors. We try to feature people who are getting it done and giving them a voice.”
The next Williston STAR Fund meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Development. To submit a STAR Fund application, visit willistondevelopment.com or contact brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us.