Chamley Pipe and Salvage is hosting its annual “E-rase the E-waste” event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
The event is taking place at Chamley Pipe and Salvage, 5228 134th Ave NW, just north of the Williston landfill
The annual recycling event will be a fundraiser for Bras for a Cause, with ND eWaste making a donation to Bras for a Cause for every CPU or laptop brought in for recycling. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will match that donation.
People can bring all electronics, such as computers, cell phones, printers, copiers, fax machines, DVD players, VCR’s, servers, tablets, gaming consoles, cords, cables, specialty electronic equipment for recycling at no charge.
Both flat screen and CRT TVs will be accepted, but carry a small charge.
In addition to recycling, shredding services will be available. Hard drives can be shredded for $7 each, while North Dakota Recycling will offer secure document shredding for $10 per banker box or $48 per 64 gal tote.
A free customer appreciation barbecue is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call 701-774-2248 for more information or with any questions.