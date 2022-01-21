Students are drumming their way to physical fitness with a new program at Lewis and Clark Elementary.
It’s called Drumfit, and it uses exercise balls and drumsticks to get kids moving and grooving, drumming and dancing, all the while giving them the physical activity they need to stay healthy. Drumfit just kicked off at Lewis and Clark last week, with funds from the school’s Fun Run helping to purchase equipment. The kids bopped and bounced to some of the latest hits and classic tunes while they drummed, such as Baby Shark and We Will Rock You.
“We use the exercise balls to do various stretches, some core workout; upper body, lower body and then we also try to incorporate some songs just because the kids seem to love it,” Lewis and Clark Phy Ed teacher Tarren Rehak told the Williston Herald. “It’s fun to see some kids step out of their element and be goofy sometimes when we’re drumming. They just seem to have a good time with it.”
Rehak said one of the benefits of the Drumfit program is that it is all inclusive, and anyone can take part regardless of athleticism.
“Our goal here at Lewis and Clark is just to help kids find something that they are passionate about,” Rehak said. “Not every kid gravitates towards a sport, so we try to offer various things; Drumfit, yoga, jump rope. When they leave Lewis and Clark we hope they continue to live a healthy lifestyle.”
Rehak said it is important to teach the benefits of exercise and finding an activity that is also fun and engaging.
“It’s important to find something that you love, so when you’re not in school you still have an interest in keeping your body healthy,” she said. “It’s proven that exercise helps with focus, concentration and retaining information. It’s an important part of life to live a healthy lifestyle, whether it be physical or emotional.”