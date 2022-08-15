It's a bird... it's a plane... no, its 200 drones set to music! If you were outside Sunday evening when the sun went down, you might have seen the city's first-ever drone light show entertaining and lighting up the town to end a fun-filled weekend after the first eight games of the Babe Ruth 2022 World Series.
A partnership between Williston's Economic Development, the STAR fund, TrainND Northwest, Williston CVB, Cardon Global, Dunlevy Drones, and Firefly Drone Show made the show happen without a hitch. Perfect weather, an anticipating crowd, and Jeff Nelson providing music over the radio for the drone show to sync to just added to the ambience.
Kenley Nebeker with TrainND-Northwest and Shawn Wenko with Williston's Economic Development caught up with the Williston Herald after the show and said that from the response he's received from the city, the drone show was a success. Planning took approximately six months, but Nebeker said it was all worth it.
"The only complaint I've heard is that it wasn't long enough!" Nebeker said.
When asked if he thinks drone light shows could be a city staple in the future, Nebeker enthusiastically said that he hopes so! One dream Nebeker has is to partner with the XWA airshow and do a "history of flight" show in the sky.
"I'm hoping other businesses see how cool their logo would look in the sky," Nebeker said.
He explained that there is a financial component to putting a show of this magnitude and he hopes that the city and businesses will continue to support this.
"It was phenomenal- it was above even what I expected we would see in this drone show," Wenko said.
Wenko explained that the reason Economic Development decided to stand behind the drone show project specifically during the Babe Ruth World Series while people from all over the country were watching from the Aafedt stadium stands, was to expose the capabilities of emerging technology on a national scale.
"What we were trying to do is show the capabilities of what could be out here in western North Dakota," Wenko said.
Here at the Williston Herald, we would love to hear your review of the show and your best photos from the evening. Send in your feedback and photos to editor@willistonherald.com, and you may even see your pictures featured in an upcoming edition or online.