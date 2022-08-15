Purchase Access

It's a bird... it's a plane... no, its 200 drones set to music! If you were outside Sunday evening when the sun went down, you might have seen the city's first-ever drone light show entertaining and lighting up the town to end a fun-filled weekend after the first eight games of the Babe Ruth 2022 World Series.

A partnership between Williston's Economic Development, the STAR fund, TrainND Northwest, Williston CVB, Cardon Global, Dunlevy Drones, and Firefly Drone Show made the show happen without a hitch. Perfect weather, an anticipating crowd, and Jeff Nelson providing music over the radio for the drone show to sync to just added to the ambience. 



