With this being a time of virtual hugs, the CHI St. Alexius Hospital Auxiliary has decided to step things up a notch.
CHI St. Alexius Williston and the Hospital Auxiliary will be joining hands to honor long-standing member Pat Conlin, who is going to be making a move to Florida.
She will be honored at a Drive By Goodbye that is set for 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.
This will all take place at the main entrance to the hospital.
Conlin will be relocating to Florida in early October to be closer to family.
The shift to Florida came to be after she had spent a couple months in the sunshine, as she had been doing on a regular basis.
“We loved the area and the people,” said Conlin.
She has been a volunteer at the local hospital for 67 years.
She told columnist Tom Kvamme that she joined the Hospital Auxiliary back when it was Mercy Hospital in 1952 and continues today as CHI Williston.
People are being asked to bring no presents or cards on Sept. 20, however, officials are asking for you to write a personal “Pat Memory” on a recipe card or paper.
A basket will be available for collection of these memories.