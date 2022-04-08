The Williston Basin School Board announced they have made a selection for the role of Superintendent.
Dr. Richard Faidley was selected from the final three candidates for the position. Dr. Faidley is currently the Superintendent of Wilson School District in West Lawn, PA, and has 32 years of education experience. The Board said Faidley had several notable qualifications that led them to select him; including leading several successful building projects, developing a high performing district leadership team that was focused on teaching and learning, and being focused on the social, emotional, mental health, and academic well-being of all students.
“He has a genuine care for the staff and stakeholders in the district, especially the students.” said School Board President Chris Jundt.
Jundt said Faidley is a strong leader, and is expected to travel to Williston prior to July to be part of the District's strategic plan and get familiar with the District.
Dr. Faidley was selected during a special school board meeting on April 7th. The board approved a three-year contract for Dr. Faidley, which will begin on July 1, 2022, commencing on June 30, 2025. The three-year contract will earn him $205 thousand, $208 thousand, and $211 thousand during his tenure.
Dr. Faidley and his wife say they are excited to join the Williston community.