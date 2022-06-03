Summer Nights on Main 1 (copy)

Bubbles were magic magnets for Summer Nights on Main in this file 2016 photo, as children flocked to see how many they could catch before they blew away on beautiful breezes.

 Photo by Renée Jean

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Williston Downtowners Association’s Summer Nights on Main season is getting set to roll out its fun carpet in Downtown Williston this summer starting June 30.

For nine Thursday nights, Main Street will be the site of a family-friendly event that features a live band, kids activities, food vendors and a beer garden. Each week is sponsored by a Williston business.

The 2022 line up is:

Thursday, June 30: October Road sponsored by the Williston Community Builders

Thursday, July 7: Rock Creek Revival sponsored by Red River Supply Inc. and Arista Containers

Thursday, July 14: Uptown sponsored by Noble Inc.

Thursday, July 21: Josey and the Whalers sponsored by Secure Energy

Thursday, July 28: Brianna Helbling sponsored by Purity Oilfield Services LLC

Thursday, August 4: 2 Weeks Notice sponsored by Lee Suess LLC

Thursday, August 11: Marshall Catch sponsored by Ryan Motors

Thursday, August 18: Slamabama sponsored by Red Rock Ford

Thursday, August 25: Red Roses sponsored by Williston State College

“We are very excited to have Summer Nights on Main back for a full summer season,” said WDA President Chris Larsen. “We have about a dozen food vendors already lined up and look forward to some great Williston summer evenings on Main Street.” He added, “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors—we could not accomplish this without the support of local businesses, our vendors and the community.”

For additional information, visit the WDA website at willistondowntown.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Tags

Load comments