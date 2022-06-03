Williston Downtowners Association’s Summer Nights on Main season is getting set to roll out its fun carpet in Downtown Williston this summer starting June 30.
For nine Thursday nights, Main Street will be the site of a family-friendly event that features a live band, kids activities, food vendors and a beer garden. Each week is sponsored by a Williston business.
The 2022 line up is:
Thursday, June 30: October Road sponsored by the Williston Community Builders
Thursday, July 7: Rock Creek Revival sponsored by Red River Supply Inc. and Arista Containers
Thursday, July 14: Uptown sponsored by Noble Inc.
Thursday, July 21: Josey and the Whalers sponsored by Secure Energy
Thursday, July 28: Brianna Helbling sponsored by Purity Oilfield Services LLC
Thursday, August 4: 2 Weeks Notice sponsored by Lee Suess LLC
Thursday, August 11: Marshall Catch sponsored by Ryan Motors
Thursday, August 18: Slamabama sponsored by Red Rock Ford
Thursday, August 25: Red Roses sponsored by Williston State College
“We are very excited to have Summer Nights on Main back for a full summer season,” said WDA President Chris Larsen. “We have about a dozen food vendors already lined up and look forward to some great Williston summer evenings on Main Street.” He added, “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors—we could not accomplish this without the support of local businesses, our vendors and the community.”
For additional information, visit the WDA website at willistondowntown.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.