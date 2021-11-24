Main Street in Williston is going to be full to the brim with Holiday Cheer for the upcoming Holiday Lights Parade on Friday.
The annual event features more than 30 floats from local businesses, organizations and individuals featuring a "Toyland" theme. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on second street at U.S. Bank and head down Main to Harmon Park. Registration for floats will be at the Hedderich's Lot, with floats lining up around the former Red Rock Ford building.
The Chamber of Commerce is still seeking volunteers to help block streets along the parade route, and anyone interested can contact the Chamber at 701-577-6000 or visit www.willistonchamber.com/holiday-lights
After the parade, the James Memorial Art Center will be hosting Warm Up After Light Up, featuring live music, hot chocolate, cookies, kids crafts and pictures with Santa Claus.
On Saturday, Nov 27, Williston businesses will be opening their doors Small Business Saturday, offering up some great deals for the holidays. Shoppers can take advantage of sales coming out of Black Friday, with several local businesses hosting drawings, giveaways and more throughout the day.
"Year after year we encourage people to shop locally, and that's no different this year," Chamber Membership and Engagement Manager Rochelle Villa said. "We want people to come out and support locally-owned businesses and small businesses and continue to get gifts for their loved ones from here in Williston."
Villa said supporting business through Small Business Saturday, and throughout the year, is important to Williston's local economy.
"When you spend your money locally, it gives us a better chance to see that money go back into the economy here, and that improves our quality of life in Williston," She said. "That helps to keep jobs here, supports our hometown business-owners and lets people enjoy the quality of life that we are blessed to. have here."