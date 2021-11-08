A project funded entirely by donations and sponsors has brought some key pieces of radiology equipment to CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston.
Thanks to this support, the Radiology department received $898,644 to update its x-ray and fluoroscopy equipment to all digital radiography. For x-rays, digital technology makes it possible to have images for everything from bone breaks to heart failure immediately. That means technicians do not have to process cassettes to see if the x-ray was done correctly.
Fluoroscopy, a special application of x-rays, is a technique that creates real-time imaging of structures in motion or enhanced by a contrast agent. It’s used for angiograms, placing stents in narrowed or blocked blood vessels, inserting catheters into blood vessels, and much more. Digital technology increases the speed of how fluoroscopy images are created, plus minimizes the dose of radiation.
CHI St. Alexius was also able to upgrade to new cardiac echo ultrasound technology which increases the number of heart studies its possible to do. The radiology department is doing between 700 and 800 CT scans a month between inpatient and outpatient cases.
“We are extremely appreciative of the donors and sponsors. It’s hard to overstate the value of these gifts. Patients might not notice the equipment that’s being used, but it absolutely does enhance the level of the care we can provide,” said Marti Volz, Director of Ancillary Services and Interim Manager of Radiology at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. “For our staff, it puts in their hands the best possible technology. We are so proud to be part of the great care that is not only delivered to our community, but also supported by many of these community members.”