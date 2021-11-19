With the Holiday Season about to be in full swing, many businesses are taking the opportunity to give back and help brighten the Holidays for those in need.
Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse in Williston is one of those business, setting up their second annual Giving Tree inside the restaurant. The idea kicked off in 2020 after the difficulties many families faced due to COVID. The tree was such a success that Doc Holliday’s brought it back again.
“We wanted to do something not only for our customers, but to help the kids in town.” explained Stephanie Crotts, managing server at Doc Holliday’s.
Kids 12 and over can be nominated for the tree by contact Doc Holliday’s, who will add a tag to the tree featuring a name and a few ideas for gifts. From now until Dec 12, individuals can stop down to the restaurant, choose a tag from the tree and bring the wrapped gifts back to be given out. Crotts said last year not a single tag was left, and more than 100 kids received gifts. Doc Holliday’s will be hosting a special event to hand the presents out, featuring a visit from Santa, on Sunday, Dec 19.
“There’s a lot of kids whose parents can’t afford to do anything for them,” Crotts said. “This might be the only present some of these kids get.”
Doc Holliday’s is hosting one of many giving trees within Williston. Follow the Williston Herald for information on other giving opportunities within the area.