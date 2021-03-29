Delta Airlines is returning to Williston, with daily flights from Williston Basin International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota beginning Saturday, June 5.
In addition, Williston is looking at ways to bring more flights to the airport.
Anthony Dudas, Williston's airport director, told the Williston City Commission that as XWA continues to work through the challenges the pandemic has posed to air travel, he believed it was necessary to implement an air carrier incentive program to continue to promote XWA's facility and enhance air service for the region.
The program, which follows FAA guidance, identified incentives which the city would offer for new air service, including new air carriers and destinations.
Proposed within this program are a reduction in rates and charges for new air service, reduction or waiver of terminal fees, marketing matches, landing fee waivers and more. Additionally, the program details the destinations which XWA has targeted to see new air service to. These include Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Fort Meyers.
As part of this program, The city would establish an air service incentive budget as proposed new service is brought forward by potential operators, with incentives being provided as funds are available. The program will distribute incentives on a first come, first serve basis up to the maximum amount available.
Dudas added that once a designated market has established service, no other incentives will be available for that market. Any eligible, new service commencing on or after May 1 will be eligible under this program.
The commission approved a deal last week that would bring back Delta, through SkyWest Airlines.
In response to the global pandemic and a sharp decline in air travel, Delta suspended air service out of XWA on July 7, 2020. These new flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will once again provide Williston travelers with expanded travel options.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Delta Air Lines which will bring additional air service to XWA as the nation continues to recover from the pandemic,” said Anthony Dudas, Airport Director. “Delta’s return of daily service to Minneapolis will greatly benefit our region’s leisure and business travelers. With stringent cleaning and safety measures in place, we look forward to welcoming additional travelers to the Williston Basin.”
Each SkyWest-operated Delta flight will be onboard the 50-passenger CRJ200 regional aircraft with flights timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. From Minneapolis, passengers flying Delta have 280 daily flight options to 100 destinations, including international locations.
“Whether heading to Minneapolis or beyond, these flights will provide travelers greater access and options for all their travel plans,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s Managing Director of Market Development. “Passengers can also fly with confidence thanks to the multiple safety measures that are in place, including enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings, and customer self-assessments with check-in.”
Passengers can also look forward to more than 100 layers of protection offered through the Delta CareStandard, including regularly sanitizing high-touch surfaces. Customers flying from Williston can also accrue frequent flier miles through Delta’s SkyMiles program.
“I’m excited for the City of Williston’s opportunity to partner with SkyWest to bring Delta service back to our community,” explained Chris Brostuen, Airport Commissioner. “As air travel recovers from the impacts of COVID, having a local Delta service connection to Minneapolis and beyond is a huge quality of life and economic benefit to the air travelers of the Williston region.”
Customers may book flights immediately at delta.com or by calling Delta Air Lines Reservations at 800-221-1212.