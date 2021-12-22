Crisp Scalloped Corn

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This family favorite is a must have at any holiday gathering! A perfect side to pair with turkey, potatoes and gravy!

Ingredients:

2 slightly beaten eggs

½ cup milk

1 tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Pepper

⅓ cup cubed onion

2 cups bread crumbs

1 can cream style corn

1 can whole kernel corn

Combine eggs and milk; add the rest of the ingredients. Add to a casserole dish.

Combine:

1 cup crushed Rice Krispies

3 tbsp butter

Add on top of corn, then bake at 350 for 40 to minutes.

Tags

Load comments