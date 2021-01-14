North Dakota's junior senator has opened an office in Williston.
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer announced Thursday, Jan. 14, that he had opened opened an office in Williston, his fifth in the state.
“While some predict or hope for the end of the Bakken, I believe the future is bright for Williston and the region,” Cramer said in a news release announcing the opening. “Our new office presents another opportunity for me and my staff to stay attuned to what is happening in western North Dakota and brings me closer to the people I serve.”
The office is at 125 Main Street, Suite 217, and the phone number is 701-441-7230.
The office will be staffed by Chris Marohl, a longtime Senior Policy Advisor who handles a variety of issues including energy, environment, public lands, and water.