In the Sunday, Jan 9 edition of the Williston Herald, it was mistakenly announced that Katie and Jacob Monson had a little girl.

In fact, Katie and Jacob Monson of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 13-ounce baby boy at 12:26 a.m. on Monday, Jan 3, 2022.

The Williston Herald apologizes for the mistake. If you see an error or your birth announcement does not appear, please send the information to editor@willistonherald.com.

